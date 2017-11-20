Ви б там мешкали? Найкраща архітектура 2017 року

У Берліні визначили переможців архітектурної премії World Architecture Festival 2017 року.
На фестиваль було подано 924 проекти з 68 країн світу. Це ювілейний 10-й фестиваль World Architecture Festival (WAF), повідомляє
The Village.
Переможців обирали у категоріях: “Завершені будівлі”, “Майбутні проекти”, “Школи”, “Спорт”, “Офіс. Майбутній проект”, “Офіс. Завершені будівлі”, “Експериментальні будівлі” тощо.
House – Completed Buildings Winner: Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Binh House, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
House – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP, Finding Rainbows, Tokyo, Japan
Housing – Completed Buildings Winner Sponsored by GROHE: Marc Koehler Architects, Superlofts Houthaven, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Housing – Completed Buildings Highly Commended Sponsored by GROHE: Peter Salter Associates, Walmer Yard, London, United Kingdom
Production, Energy & Recycling – Completed Buildings Winner: Slash Architects and Arkizon Architects, The Farm of 38-30, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
Sport – Completed Buildings Winner: HKS, U.S. Bank Stadium , Minneapolis, United States of America
School – Completed Buildings Winner: Andrew Burges Architects, East Sydney Early Learning Centre, Sydney, Australia
Civic & Community – Completed Buildings Winner: Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin Partners + Jago Boase, Streetlight Tagpuro, Tacloban, Philippines
Civic & Community – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, Suzhou Chapel, Suzhou, China
Competition Entries – Future Projects Winner: Pilbrow & Partners, New Cyprus Archaeological Museum, Nicosia, Cyprus
Competition Entries – Future Projects Highly Commended: Sweco Architects , Öresund City – a new European metropolis by 2030, Malmö, Sweden
Culture – Completed Buildings Winner: Heneghan Peng Architects, The Palestinian Museum, Birzeit, Palestine
Culture – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, New Shanghai Theatre, Shanghai, China
Office – Future Projects Winner: Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Viettel offsite studio, Hanoi, Vietnam
Office – Future Projects Highly Commended: Pilbrow & Partners, The Market Building, Wood Wharf, London, United Kingdom
Civic – Future Projects Winner: edgeARCH, Consulate Building, Staff Housing & School Complex, Karachi, Pakistan
Civic – Future Projects Highly Commended: Belatchew Arkitekter, Ethiopian Church, Stockholm, Sweden
Infrasructure – Future Projects Winner: Sanjay Puri Architects, The Bridge, Ras, India
Office – Completed Buildings Winner: Nikken Sekkei, Co Op Kyosai Plaza, Tokyo, Japan
Office – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp, EY Centre, 200 George Street, Sydney, Australia
New & Old – Completed Buildings Winner: The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Post-earthquake reconstruction/demonstration project of Guangming Village, Zhaotong, China
New & Old – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: studioMilou, Le Carreau du Temple, Paris, France
Display – Completed Buildings Winner: Alison Brooks Architects, The Smile, London, United Kingdom
Display – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Batlle i Roig Arquitectura, Insect Hotel, El Masnou, Barcelona, Spain
Health – Future Projects Winner: Magi Design Studio, Desa Semesta, Bogor, Indonesia
Health – Future Projects Highly Commended: Boogertman + Partners Architects/Geyser Hahn Architects, New Sight Eye Clinic, Quesso, Shanga, Republic of Congo
Experimental – Future Projects Winner: 3deluxe Transdisciplinary Design, Sharjah Observatory, Mleiha National Park, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Leisure Led Development – Future Projects Winner: Tabanlioglu Architects, Bodrum Loft, Bodrum, Turkey
Leisure Led Development – Future Projects Highly Commended: Hypothesis, Krahm Restaurant, Chiang Rai, Thailand
Education – Future Projects Winner: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and SHATOTTO architecture, Aga Khan Academy, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Education – Future Projects Highly Commended: Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Viettel Academy Educational Centre, Hanoi, Vietnam
Residential – Future Projects Winner supported by GROHE: EAA Emre Arolat Architecture, Göksu Residences, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential – Future Projects Highly Commended supported by GROHE: Modern Office of Design + Architecture, Village, Calgary, Canada
Commercial Mixed Use – Future Projects Winner supported by Miele: WilkinsonEyre, Battersea Power Station Phase 2, London, United Kingdom
Transport – Completed Buildings Winner: Grüntuch Ernst Architects, Transformation Chemnitz Central Station, Chemnitz, Germany
Transport – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Zaha Hadid Architects, Salerno Maritime Terminal, Salerno, Italy
Masterplanning – Future Projects Winner: Allen Jack+Cottier Architects and NH Architecture, Sydney Fish Markets, Sydney, Australia
Masterplanning – Future Projects Highly Commended: O2 Design Atelier, One Heart Foundation – Orphanage & Children Eco-Village, Kakamega, Kenya
Hotel & Leisure – Completed Buildings Winner supported by GROHE: Cong Sinh Architects, Vegetable Trellis, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Shopping – Completed Buildings Winner: ACME, Victoria Gate, Leeds, United Kingdom
Shopping – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Nikken Sekkei, Tokyu Plaza Ginza, Tokyo, Japan
Health – Completed Buildings Winner: Ntsika Architects, Westbury Clinic, Johannesburg, South Africa
Health – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Nickl & Partner Architekten, Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Spital, Vienna, Austria
House – Future Projects Winner: Monk Mackenzie Architects, Queenstown House, Queenstown, New Zealand
Mixed Use – Completed Buildings Winner supported by ABB and Busch-Jaeger: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Westminster Bridge Road, London, United Kingdom
Mixed Use – Completed Buildings Highly Commended supported by ABB and Busch-Jaeger: Stu/D/O Architects, Naiipa Art Complex, Bangkok, Thailand
Religion – Completed Buildings Winner: Waugh Thistleton Architects, Bushey Cemetery, Bushey, United Kingdom
Religion – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Fearon Hay Architects, Bishop Selwyn Chapel, Auckland, New Zealand
Culture – Future Projects Highly Commended: Wright & Wright Architects, Lambeth Palace Library, London, United Kingdom
Higher Education & Research – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: Savage + Dodd Architects, Sol Plaatje University – Building C002, Kimberley, South Africa
Culture – Future Projects Winner: Sweco Architects, Kulturkorgen – A Basket Full of Culture, Gothenburg, Sweden
Culture – Future Projects Highly Commended: Wright & Wright Architects, Lambeth Palace Library, London, United Kingdom
Culture – Future Projects Highly Commended: Heatherwick Studio, Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa
Villa – Completed Buildings Winner: Irving Smith Architects, Bach with Two Roofs, Golden Bay, New Zealand
Villa – Completed Buildings Highly Commended: EMC Arquitectura, Casa Escondida, La Libertad, El Salvador